JobLink USA to host job fair in Sarasota today

Jobs
Jobs(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JobLink USA has announced that it will partner with 30 of Sarasota’s Top Employers to host its annual Sarasota / Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway, Sarasota.

Employers will be hiring on the spot for over 400 job openings in multiple field including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance and professional! The event’s featured employers include Sarasota and Manatee Government, Salt Life and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Job seekers can see more about the event and also encouraged to pre register here

  • Amazon
  • Allied Universal
  • Bankers Life
  • Chris Craft
  • Graham Packaging
  • Dewberry
  • Empath Health
  • Trinity Technology Group
  • Massey Services
  • Sunshine Senior Services
  • 360 Orthopedics
  • Guard One Security
  • Gold Bond Building Products
  • Westin Sarasota
  • The Resort at Longboat Key
  • HH Staffing
  • Palm Shores Behavioral
  • Paradies Legardere
  • Piedmont Airlines
  • JMI
  • Nursing Styles
  • Key Packaging
  • United Ground Express
  • New Tech Construction
  • VWi
  • Floor and Decor
  • Transportation Services Unlimited
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • SSC Sarasota

