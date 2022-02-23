JobLink USA to host job fair in Sarasota today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JobLink USA has announced that it will partner with 30 of Sarasota’s Top Employers to host its annual Sarasota / Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway, Sarasota.

Employers will be hiring on the spot for over 400 job openings in multiple field including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement, maintenance and professional! The event’s featured employers include Sarasota and Manatee Government, Salt Life and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Job seekers can see more about the event and also encouraged to pre register here

Amazon

Allied Universal

Bankers Life

Chris Craft

Graham Packaging

Dewberry

Empath Health

Trinity Technology Group

Massey Services

Sunshine Senior Services

360 Orthopedics

Guard One Security

Gold Bond Building Products

Westin Sarasota

The Resort at Longboat Key

HH Staffing

Palm Shores Behavioral

Paradies Legardere

Piedmont Airlines

JMI

Nursing Styles

Key Packaging

United Ground Express

New Tech Construction

VWi

Floor and Decor

Transportation Services Unlimited

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SSC Sarasota

