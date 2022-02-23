Humidity and warm temperatures remain warm before changes come Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A southeast flow of air keeps the moisture in our atmosphere increasing, and the potential for morning fog in our forecast for several more days. The fog will be patchy in nature but could reduce visibility below a quarter-mile in places. After the fog burns off our skies will be mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be warm.

A large high-pressure area remains the primary weather driver for our forecast. This feature keeps Deep South weather systems from having any impact on Suncoast weather. While areas like Kentucky and Tennessee have flood advisories in effect, our area remains dry and in need of a few showers.

The next front will move in on Sunday with only a 10% rain chance. It will bring cooler and less humid air to the Suncoast to start next work week.

