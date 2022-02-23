FWC Fish and Wildlife investigating avian deaths in several counties, Avian Flu likely to blame

(WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating the deaths of lesser scaups (a medium-sized diving duck), black vultures and other types of avian species.

The deaths are occurring in Brevard, Volusia and Palm Beach counties,. Scientists believe that the deaths have been caused by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as “Bird Flu.”

But before you worry, FWC says there is a low risk of HPAI transmission to humans and, to date, there have been no known human infections in North America. This particular strain, H5 2.3.4.4, has been documented in the US since 2021 and was detected in Florida in January 2022 from a hunter-harvested blue-winged teal.

To avoid any sort of risk of HPAI, the public should avoid handling sick or dead wildlife, prohibit the contact of domestic birds with wild birds, and report wild bird mortalities so die-offs can be investigated Because HPAI is very contagious and not treatable in wild birds, some wildlife rehabbers may not be accepting these animals at this time.

