Former Sarasota resident is subject of Florida manhunt

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A registered sex offender who once lived in Sarasota County is wanted in connection with the shooting of a Taylor County deputy Tuesday night, authorities said.

Police have issued an alert for 33-year-old Gregory Ryan Miedema as a person of interest in the case.

According to our sister station WCTV in Tallahassee, the Florida Highway Patrol said the unnamed deputy was shot more than once and was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Miedema was last scene on U.S. 19 about 25 miles south of Perry. Taylor County is in the Big Bend area of Florida, about 200 miles north of Sarasota.

Miedema was convicted in 2011 while serving in the U.S. Army on one count of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12-15 years old and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison followed by two months of probation.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Miedema had registered with them as a sex offender in 2019 and lived on Lorraine Road.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sex offender registry lists Miedema as living in Lehigh Acres, in Lee County.

Police say Miedema may be driving a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring convertible with Florida tag Y78KTU.

Police are warning the public not to approach Meidema, but to call 911.

A Blue Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (FDLE)

