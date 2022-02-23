Former Sarasota resident at center of manhunt killed by Fla. homeowner

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/WCTV) - The former Sarasota resident wanted in connection with the shooting of a Taylor County deputy has been killed after attempting to break into a home.

According to our news partners at WCTV, Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, was shot and killed after breaking into a residence and exchanging gunfire with a homeowner. Law enforcement officials say this happened in Dixie County.

Miedema was the subject of a statewide manhunt and a “Florida Blue Alert” issued late Tuesday night after allegedly wounding a TCSO deputy during a traffic stop.

The Blue Alert is now over.

Miedema was convicted in 2011 while serving in the U.S. Army on one count of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12-15 years old and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison followed by two months of probation.

A Blue Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (FDLE)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.