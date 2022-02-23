Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Former Sarasota resident at center of manhunt killed by Fla. homeowner

Gregory Miedema.
Gregory Miedema.(FDLE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/WCTV) - The former Sarasota resident wanted in connection with the shooting of a Taylor County deputy has been killed after attempting to break into a home.

According to our news partners at WCTV, Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, was shot and killed after breaking into a residence and exchanging gunfire with a homeowner. Law enforcement officials say this happened in Dixie County.

Miedema was the subject of a statewide manhunt and a “Florida Blue Alert” issued late Tuesday night after allegedly wounding a TCSO deputy during a traffic stop.

The Blue Alert is now over.

Miedema was convicted in 2011 while serving in the U.S. Army on one count of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12-15 years old and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison followed by two months of probation.

A Blue Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
A Blue Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.(FDLE)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
What is a Blue Alert?
Passengers wait in SRQ following plane crash and flight delays.
Small plane lands wheels-up at SRQ, some flights delayed
One hospitalized in shooting in Sarasota County
Gregory Miedema.
Former Sarasota resident is subject of Florida manhunt
Venice convenience store robbed; five men sought

Latest News

Video shows suspects robbing a Mobile gas station in Lakewood Ranch Wednesday morning.
Third robbery reported Wednesday with similar suspects
Wendy Waltz
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports death of inmate
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Kevin Marcus Bennett, 32.
Missing endangered adult from Manatee is found
EMS meets family
Family meets Manatee County EMS who saved their 13-year-old's life