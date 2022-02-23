Former Sarasota resident at center of manhunt killed by Fla. homeowner
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/WCTV) - The former Sarasota resident wanted in connection with the shooting of a Taylor County deputy has been killed after attempting to break into a home.
According to our news partners at WCTV, Gregory Ryan Miedema, 33, was shot and killed after breaking into a residence and exchanging gunfire with a homeowner. Law enforcement officials say this happened in Dixie County.
Miedema was the subject of a statewide manhunt and a “Florida Blue Alert” issued late Tuesday night after allegedly wounding a TCSO deputy during a traffic stop.
The Blue Alert is now over.
Miedema was convicted in 2011 while serving in the U.S. Army on one count of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12-15 years old and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison followed by two months of probation.
