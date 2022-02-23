Advertise With Us
Former Brooksville mayor gets 15 years in child porn case

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former mayor of a small Florida city was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for making child pornography.

Kevin Hohn, 66, was sentenced in Tampa federal court, records show. He pleaded guilty in November to production of child pornography. Hohn was also ordered to pay a fine of $30,000, a special assessment of $20,000 and $6,000 in restitution to the victims. Hohn will be required to serve five years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

Hohn is a former mayor of Brooksville, north of Tampa in Hernando County.

After executing a search warrant in February 2021, federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on Hohn’s computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home. Investigators identified his address as one that distributed child pornography images and a video several months earlier, according to a criminal complaint.

Before he was a City Council member and mayor in 2014, Hohn was an Internal Revenue Service agent who investigated money laundering, public corruption and organized crime cases. A recent biography on a local newspaper says he later was a coach for an after-school golf program.

