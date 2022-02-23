Florida Surgeon General Ladapo confirmed by Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB/AP) - The Florida Senate voted to confirm Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the state’s surgeon general.

Dr. Ladapo was confirmed in a 24-15 vote along party lines.

Ladapo, a Harvard graduate, has faced multiple controversies across his questioning, including a walkout by Democrats in January. He had also faced a slew of questions involving his views on COVID vaccines and wearing masks.

“I consider vaccines in the same way that I consider other medical therapies. What we care about clinically is whether they are safe and effective, and that is the lens through which I evaluate all medical therapies,” Ladapo responded.

They also noted that Ladapo refused to wear a mask during a meeting with Sen. Tina Polsky, who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

State Republicans have voiced continual support of Ladapo and his education and credentials. The day before he was picked to serve as acting surgeon general by DeSantis, he had been hired by the University of Florida College of Medicine as a fully tenured research professor.

Although Ladapo has been acting as the state’s top doctor since September, Wednesday’s Senate confirmation makes Ladapo’s title official.

