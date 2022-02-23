Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida Surgeon General Ladapo confirmed by Florida Senate

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo gestures as speaks to supporters and members of the...
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo gestures as speaks to supporters and members of the media before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. A former supervisor of Ladapo declined to recommend him to lead the state's health department during a background check, records show. Ladapo, appointed in September by DeSantis, has drawn scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting coronavirus vaccine mandates and other virus policies embraced by federal health officials. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(Associated Press)
By ABC7Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB/AP) - The Florida Senate voted to confirm Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the state’s surgeon general.

Dr. Ladapo was confirmed in a 24-15 vote along party lines.

Ladapo, a Harvard graduate, has faced multiple controversies across his questioning, including a walkout by Democrats in January. He had also faced a slew of questions involving his views on COVID vaccines and wearing masks.

“I consider vaccines in the same way that I consider other medical therapies. What we care about clinically is whether they are safe and effective, and that is the lens through which I evaluate all medical therapies,” Ladapo responded.

They also noted that Ladapo refused to wear a mask during a meeting with Sen. Tina Polsky, who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

State Republicans have voiced continual support of Ladapo and his education and credentials. The day before he was picked to serve as acting surgeon general by DeSantis, he had been hired by the University of Florida College of Medicine as a fully tenured research professor.

Although Ladapo has been acting as the state’s top doctor since September, Wednesday’s Senate confirmation makes Ladapo’s title official.

