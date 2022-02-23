Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - China on the Suncoast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man dedicated his life to studying and teaching about China. Now he’s still teaching us. Why should we care about this unique China research facility on the Suncoast? It’s called the Elling Eide Center (ellingoeide.org/), and it’s on the south side of Sarasota.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

