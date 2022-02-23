Advertise With Us
‘Dancing Grannies’ prepare for 1st performance since 4 members were killed in Christmas parade

The "Dancing Grannies" of Milwaukee are preparing for a comeback after losing four members during the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade. (Source: WISN)
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WISN) - In just a couple of weeks, downtown Milwaukee will be decked out in green for the St. Patrick’s Day parade – marking the return of a special group of women known as “The Dancing Grannies.”

Four of the group’s members were killed in November when a man drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade, which left a total of six people dead and 62 injured.

The Dancing Grannies are now back, wanting to show the community how they’ve healed since the tragedy.

“We’re just determined to go out there and do our best and show the world that we are going to keep on dancing,” Dancing Grannies member Jan Kwiatkowski said.

Following the Christmas parade, the group says it was down to just eight members. But since the group made headlines, more “grannies” than ever wanted to join the team. There are nearly 20 new “grannies in training” who are learning all the dance routines.

“We feel very welcome,” Dancing Grannies new member Colleen Minisce said. “I love to dance, and then when I saw the tragedy, I just wanted to be able to give back to them and support them.”

Dancing Granny Sharon Millard said she moves forward by thinking of the friends she lost. She said the fallen members would be “devastated” if the dancing ladies didn’t continue performing.

“Since Waukesha, I think after the grieving, I pulled through with a lot of help from friends and some counseling, and it just made me kind of look forward to our future,” Millard said.

At the group’s debut performance since the tragedy, they will be honoring late member Ginny Sorenson by using her choreography with routines they never performed publicly until now.

The Dancing Grannies are set to perform at the Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 12 at noon.

