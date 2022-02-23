Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
What is a Blue Alert?
One hospitalized in shooting in Sarasota County
Passengers wait in SRQ following plane crash and flight delays.
Small plane lands wheels-up at SRQ, some flights delayed
Dep. Steven Sella and K9 Copper
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit finds missing endangered woman
WWSB Generic Stock 5
14-year-old bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Charlotte County

Latest News

Authorities say the suspect was the mother's Uber rideshare driver. (WGCL, KENNETH ANDERSON,...
Pregnant woman shot by Uber driver in Georgia, police say
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages...
Counselor who allegedly threatened daughter’s softball coach arrested
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing