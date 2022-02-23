Charlotte County Gov. shows what happens when plastic bags are recycled

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Government posted a video to Facebook showing what happens when plastic bags get snarled into machines.

When plastic grocery bags get into the recycling machines, it can snag conveyor belts and cause major issues. Those issues can bring the process to an abrupt end.

Workers have to stop working and clean the plastic bags out of machines several times a day and it becomes a safety issue.

Plastic bags, in many instances, can be recycled at the grocery store but should not put into blue carts.

Some stores, like Publix, will accept the return of soft plastics (#2, #4), plastic bags, product overwrap, pharmacy bags and dry cleaning bags. You can read about Publix’s sustainability practices here.

