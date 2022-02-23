10 couples get married at Leon County Courthouse on 2/22/22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Love was in the air on Twosday at the Leon County Courthouse as 10 couples got married there on Feb. 22, 2022.

Tallahassee couple Rayne Hawkins and Matthew Chin began dating eight years ago on Feb. 22, 2014. Hawkins says she realized last year that 2/22/22 would have to be her special day.

“Last year on our anniversary we were driving back from getting takeout food, and I said ‘If we don’t do it next year when it is 2-22-22, I don’t want to do it at all.’ So we did it!” Hawkins says.

The clerk’s office says they average about seven marriages a week, so 10 in one day was quite the workload for them. It even surpassed Valentine’s Day’s total from earlier this month.

