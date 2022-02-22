Warm work week ahead

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a little false Spring here along the Suncoast with temperatures warming to near record levels over the next several days. This is all due to a strong high pressure system holding firm over our area. We will still see a few cold fronts come down before we actually get rid of winter. In fact the next one is due to arrive on Monday.

Keep the sweaters handy next week (WWSB)

This front is expected to move through early next week bringing only a slight chance for a few showers but a really good chance for much cooler weather to settle in for a little while next week. We are talking jacket and sweater weather returning on Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s to start the day.

Tuesday we will continue with the warm and sunny weather with temperatures running some 6-10 degrees above average in most areas. The beaches will see highs in the mid to upper 70s and inland areas away from the sea breeze will top out in the low to mid 80s.

This kind of weather will continue through Friday as high pressure hold on. Look for mostly sunny skies and lows in the low 60s and highs near 80 each afternoon. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph during the morning and early afternoon along the coast and then switch to the west later in the day. With the water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s expect to see a slight cool down near the coast when the winds switch to the west by the mid afternoon.

Saturday will be nice again but there may be just a few more clouds coming in during the day out ahead of a storm system. Still look for partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday looks to start out nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. We will see some increase in cloudiness during the afternoon out ahead of the front with only a 10% chance for a late day shower or two.

For Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning along with a slight chance for a few showers as the cold front moves in. The high on Monday will be much cooler warming only into the low 70s.

