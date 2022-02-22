Advertise With Us
Warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An expansive area of high pressure will continue to provide clear skies and dry conditions that will lead to high temperatures running 7-10 degrees above the average.

An afternoon sea breeze will keep the coastal regions a bit cooler, but Gulf water temperatures are rising which will lessen the impact of the cooling winds. Humidity will be increasing over the next few days as our generally east wind becomes slightly southeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Long-range models suggest the dry weather will continue through March. This could lead to drought classification for some of Florida as we move into wildfire season.

The next front will be a minor one and move in by the end of the weekend accompanied by a breezy wind shifting north. We don’t expect rain with this front, but temperatures will fall about 10 degrees to start the next work week.

