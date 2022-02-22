Voters still have time to request a vote-by-mail ballot for March 8 elections

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters who would like to vote by mail (absentee) in the March 8, 2022, School District Referendum and County Charter Referendum that the deadline to request a ballot be mailed to them is 5 p.m., Saturday, February 26.

“This deadline ensures enough time for the voter to receive and mark the ballot and return it so that it reaches the elections office in time to be counted. Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted,” Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

The cost to return a ballot by mail for the March 8 referendums is one Forever stamp or $.58 postage.

There are secure vote-by-mail drop boxes inside each of the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port for voters who prefer to return their ballots in person. Drop box hours of operation at elections offices are:

· Now through Friday, Feb 25, weekdays only (M-F), 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb 26 – Monday, Mar 7, daily, including weekends, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Tuesday, Mar 8 (election day) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In addition, a secure drop box will be available inside the North Sarasota Library early voting location at 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota, 34234, during early voting dates/times (Saturday, Feb 26 – Sunday, Mar 6, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

