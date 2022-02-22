Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Voters still have time to request a vote-by-mail ballot for March 8 elections

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters who would like to vote by mail (absentee) in the March 8, 2022, School District Referendum and County Charter Referendum that the deadline to request a ballot be mailed to them is 5 p.m., Saturday, February 26.

“This deadline ensures enough time for the voter to receive and mark the ballot and return it so that it reaches the elections office in time to be counted. Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted,” Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

The cost to return a ballot by mail for the March 8 referendums is one Forever stamp or $.58 postage.

There are secure vote-by-mail drop boxes inside each of the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port for voters who prefer to return their ballots in person.  Drop box hours of operation at elections offices are:

· Now through Friday, Feb 25, weekdays only (M-F), 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Saturday, Feb 26 – Monday, Mar 7, daily, including weekends, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Tuesday, Mar 8 (election day) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In addition, a secure drop box will be available inside the North Sarasota Library early voting location at 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota, 34234, during early voting dates/times (Saturday, Feb 26 – Sunday, Mar 6, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for suspect in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Police: Man kills 2 people, 2 dogs, himself at Florida home
A power line has fallen over Fruitville Road at Central Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Fruitville Rd. reopens after power line falls
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
US 41 crash
Pedestrian fatally injured in single car crash on Tamiami Trail

Latest News

Bradenton man pleads guilty in Central Florida fraud case
One hospitalized in shooting in Sarasota County
Dep. Steven Sella and K9 Copper
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit finds missing endangered woman
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday February 22
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday February 22