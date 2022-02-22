Small plane crash affecting air traffic at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small plane crash has snarled air traffic at SRQ Airport.

According to officials, a small private plane with one person on board crashed at 3:45 p.m. The pilot had a technical issue and the landing gear did not deploy correctly so the plane landed on its belly.

Amazingly, the pilot walked away with no injuries.

There are some delays currently but SRQ officials say they expect air traffic to resume normally soon.

