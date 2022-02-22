Advertise With Us
One hospitalized in shooting in Sarasota County

(MGN ONLINE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suspects are being sought in a Monday night shooting in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 3400 block of Coronado Drive where they found a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound lying in the road.

The victim, whose family has opted into privacy rights afforded by Marsy’s Law, was taken to the hospital where he remains in intensive care, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Witnesses reported hearing a single “pop” described as fireworks.

No one was immediately taken into custody. The sheriff’s office describes the investigation as “very active and ongoing.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the agency’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

