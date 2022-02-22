Advertise With Us
Missing endangered adult alert issued in Manatee County

Kevin Marcus Bennett, 32.
Kevin Marcus Bennett, 32.(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing endangered adult alert has been issued for a Manatee County man.

Kevin Bennett, 31, left his home in the 2300-Block of 34th Ave E in Bradenton on Friday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

He has not been seen since. He is a black male standing five-feet-three-inches and weighing 130 pounds. Kevin has an intellectual disability.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and white sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

