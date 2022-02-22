‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill sponsor withdraws amendments requiring parental notification

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - At the Capitol, one of the sponsors of controversial House Bill 1557, has withdrawn a section of the bill that would have had ramifications for teachers who did not report “out” students to their parents.

The bill prohibits discussion of sexuality and gender identity for younger students, and even for older kids unless it’s deemed “age-appropriate.”

This particular amendment would have forced schools to out their LGBTQ+ students to parents within six weeks of a student disclosing their sexual orientation, unless abuse or abandonment was suspected in the home.

Rep. Sam Garrison, a Republican representing Florida’s 18th District, filed a motion to withdraw that portion of the bill.

Garrison filed the motion prior to the consideration of the Bill. This particular line had sent controversy across social media platforms Monday.

