DeSantis opens portal to help Charlotte, Lee County residents affected by tornado

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is now opening up a donation portal to help the residents affected by these tornadoes after asking FEMA to reverse their decision to deny the State’s Individual Assistance request.

“We cannot continue waiting on the federal government to provide relief to these Floridians,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. “After meeting with survivors last week, it’s clear they still need our help. We’ve helped community leaders launch this portal to expedite assistance for impacted residents and we’re going to ensure they get help.”

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie met with disaster survivors impacted by the recent Southwest Florida tornadoes and held a press conference to demand answers from the Biden Administration.

The storms affected Charlotte and Lee Counties in January. A state of emergency was declared following two tornado touchdowns.. An EF-1 tornado plowed through a neighborhood in the Gasparilla Road areas destroyed 21 homes in Holiday Lakes, Gasparilla Mobile Estates and Gasparilla Marina.

A second touchdown occurred after the EF1 tornado that struck the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community lifted off the ground and touched down again in the Holiday Lake mobile home community in the early morning hours of January 16.

“Floridians shouldn’t be punished for a disaster that was outside their control because of White House politics,” said DeSantis. “The scope of devastation in these communities makes it clear that survivors need additional assistance and I’m urging the Biden administration to reconsider its decision. The State of Florida stands with the residents of Charlotte and Lee counties and will work hard to secure all forms of disaster assistance.”

Governor DeSantis and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie toured the remaining damage with local officials from Charlotte and Lee counties. FDEM is continuing to collect information on the disaster impact to provide additional justification to FEMA for the appeal.

The vast majority of those individuals are elderly, with 84 percent of the impacted population receiving Social Security Income.

Earlier this week, FDEM received notification from FEMA that the State’s request for Individual Assistance for Floridians impacted by recent tornadoes in Charlotte and Lee counties was denied. FDEM has begun the appeal process to provide additional justification for the need of Individual Assistance. Additionally, FDEM is continuing to identify all available disaster assistance that will provide additional relief to impacted residents.

If you are seeking assistance in Charlotte County, the Charlotte County Human Services Department can assist with identifying available resources/programs and the Charlotte Community Foundation has been collecting and distributing monetary donations for survivors of the tornadoes. Contact information for the Charlotte County Human Services Department is available here. Donations for the Charlotte Community Foundation can be made here.

If you are seeking assistance in Lee County, residents who were unable to visit the Multi-Agency Resource Center, but still need assistance can call 239-533-7900 or email ionatornado@leegov.com. Impacted residents who need to rebuild post-storm can contact the Lee County Department of Community Development. Staff is available to guide residents through the process. Visit Lee County’s landing page, leegov.com/storm, to get the phone number and other information. Each damaged home presents a unique situation. Residents are encouraged to talk with staff before beginning to rebuild and should ensure any contractors they hire are licensed and insured.

