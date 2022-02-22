Advertise With Us
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit finds missing endangered woman

Dep. Steven Sella and K9 Copper
Dep. Steven Sella and K9 Copper(Charlotte County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of its K-9 handlers after finding a missing endangered woman.

The K9 Team of Dep. Steven Sella and K9 Copper successfully added another missing person recovery to the growing number of K9 search finds by Florida Bringing The Lost Home Project agencies.

K9 Copper, a scent discriminate Bloodhound, followed a 4-hour old trail for approximately 1.5 miles to locate the missing woman. Dep. Sella achieved his Master Handler Certification from Scent Evidence K9 last year for his incredible trailing work.

This marks the 115th find in just over 2 years by the Florida Bringing The Lost Home Project Teams.

