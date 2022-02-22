Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit finds missing endangered woman

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of its K-9 handlers after finding a missing endangered woman.

The K9 Team of Dep. Steven Sella and K9 Copper successfully added another missing person recovery to the growing number of K9 search finds by Florida Bringing The Lost Home Project agencies.

K9 Copper, a scent discriminate Bloodhound, followed a 4-hour old trail for approximately 1.5 miles to locate the missing woman. Dep. Sella achieved his Master Handler Certification from Scent Evidence K9 last year for his incredible trailing work.

This marks the 115th find in just over 2 years by the Florida Bringing The Lost Home Project Teams.

