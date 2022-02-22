Advertise With Us
14-year-old bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Charlotte County

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 14-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured following a crash in Charlotte County Tuesday,

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., at US 41 and Murdock Circle.

The 23-year-old driver of a sedan struck a 14-year-old boy riding his bicycle west on Murdock Circle. He was attempting to cross US 41 nd entered the path of the car. The front of the car struck the child.

The child was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. The crash investigation remains ongoing.

