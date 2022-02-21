Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Warm and sunny for the last full week of Feburary

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large and sprawling area of high pressure will drive our weather this week.

At the surface and aloft, the dome of sinking air defined by this area of high pressure will bring warm and sunny skies for the entire workweek. Temperatures will run 7-10 degrees above the average with mid-80s inland and lower 80s near the coast.

The lack of clouds will mean a lack of rain as weather systems will be pushed away from the Suncoast. The next chance for a brief, light sprinkle or passing shower will be this weekend as the next front moves past. But the front will be a weak one and rain is far from a certainty.

The temperatures drop will also be small with highs returning to the upper 70s, which is about normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 crash
Pedestrian fatally injured in single car crash on Tamiami Trail
Thunder By The Bay Returns To Sarasota
Thunder by the Bay means motorcycles and music for a good cause
Venice City Council discussing beer and wine ordinance.
Ordinance that would allow beer and wine sales at two waterfront businesses in Venice being discussed
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times
The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and the Sarasota Audubon Society are working...
Plans unveiled to “re-wild” quad parcels next to Celery Fields

Latest News

Police searching for suspect in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
Gas prices hit new high for 2022
Local Ukrainian community reacting to reports of imminent Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
Ukrainian community on the Suncoast reacting to situation between the Ukraine and Russia
Hundreds of cyclists pedaled this weekend, making this the most successful the Venice Yacht...
Venice Fun Ride racks in $74k for local charities