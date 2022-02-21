Warm and sunny for the last full week of Feburary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large and sprawling area of high pressure will drive our weather this week.

At the surface and aloft, the dome of sinking air defined by this area of high pressure will bring warm and sunny skies for the entire workweek. Temperatures will run 7-10 degrees above the average with mid-80s inland and lower 80s near the coast.

The lack of clouds will mean a lack of rain as weather systems will be pushed away from the Suncoast. The next chance for a brief, light sprinkle or passing shower will be this weekend as the next front moves past. But the front will be a weak one and rain is far from a certainty.

The temperatures drop will also be small with highs returning to the upper 70s, which is about normal for this time of year.

