Tickets for ‘Anastasia’ available at Van Wezel, Suncoast native among cast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota premiere of the Broadway musical Anastasia is happening next month. Among the cast is a Sarasota/Bradenton area native.

Laruen Teyke spoke with ABC7′s podcast “The Lead” about her experience on tour with the group. Teyke is from Lakewood Ranch and grew up in the area. Her mother is an instructor at the Ovation School of Musical Theatre and she grew up surrounded by the arts as a child, eventually becoming an instructor herself.

Here is our interview with Lauren:

Anastasia will have its Sarasota premiere on Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20. The musical is based on the animated film and is full of songs you know and love. “Once Upon A December,” “Journey to the Past” and others.

Tickets are $42-$97 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org , by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison’s at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.