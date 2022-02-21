Police searching for suspect in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver they say fled the scene after killing a bicyclist on University Parkway Sunday night.

Troopers say at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was traveling west in the outside lane of University Parkway, approaching the intersection of Carolina Street.

A bicyclist, towing a wheelbarrow, was also going west on University, riding partially in the bicycle lane and the outside lane.

The vehicle struck the wheelbarrow. Investigators say the bicyclist, a 58-year-old Sarasota man, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist fled the scene and remains unknown at this time, troopers say.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, please contact FHP at *347 or Crimestoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

