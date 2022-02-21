Advertise With Us
Police: Man kills 2 people, 2 dogs, himself at Florida home

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORT ST. LUCIE (AP) — Police are investigating after a man fatally shot two people, two dogs and himself at a Florida home, officials said.

A roommate returned to the Port St. Lucie home Sunday night and discovered the dead people, according to a Port St. Lucie police news release.

The roommate left the house and called 911, officials said. Officers responded and found the three humans and two pets dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators didn’t immediately identify the deceased people. Officials said a 52-year-old man shot and killed a 33-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and the two dogs and then shot and killed himself.

Detectives found a suicide note and believe depression could be a motivating factor in this shooting, the news release said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

