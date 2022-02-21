Pasco tax collector accepting donations for Fostering Change Foster Closet in March

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During the month of March, the five Pasco County Tax Collector’s offices will be accepting donations on behalf of Fostering Change Foster Closet.

Fostering Change Foster Closet is a nonprofit program created to provide children who are removed from their homes and put into foster care with much needed clothing, personal care supplies and even food.

It is estimated that in the Suncoast Region over 3,900 children are removed for their homes each year and placed into foster care. This is a large portion of the over 6,000 children who enter foster care in the West Central Florida region. Most children stay in foster care for about 13 months until they are reunited with their families or put into permanent placement with a new family.

Based in Pasco County, the group offers help to any child who has entered foster care and were unable to bring even the most basic of personal care needs from their home at the time of removal.

For more details regarding this charitable promotion, or services provided by the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, please contact Greg Giordano, Assistant Tax Collector at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com For more information about Fostering Care Foster Closet please visit https://fosteringchangecloset.com/ or contact George Agovino, Founder & Director at (813) 421-1958.

