Gas prices hit new high for 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices increased another 6 cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon, AAA said Monday. That’s 15 cents more than last year’s high, and the highest daily average price since July 2014.

The state average did drift lower over the weekend by a penny. Sunday’s state average of $3.50 per gallon is 5 cents more than this time last week; 90 cents more than this time last year, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

“It’s hard to get too excited about the recent oil price drop, because prices could easily rebound if Russia invades Ukraine,” said Jenkins. “If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too. To what degree, it’s still unclear.”

As tensions mount regarding a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, the energy market actually suffered its first week of losses last week. This snapped an eight-week streak of oil price gains. After reaching a new 2022 high of $95.46 per barrel on Monday, the price for U.S. crude declined 5% by the end of the week. That resulted in the equivalent of a 5-cent drop at the pump.

By the numbers:

Sunday’s Florida Avg. - $3.50 per gallon (Highest Since July 2014)

Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up - $52.50

2022 High - $3.51 per gallon

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.53).

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.42), Panama City ($3.44), Punta Gorda ($3.45).

