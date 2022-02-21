Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: Power line falls, causing back-up on Fruitville Rd.

A power line has fallen over Fruitville Road at Central Avenue.
A power line has fallen over Fruitville Road at Central Avenue.(Sarasota PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A power line has fallen across Fruitville Road in the area of Central Avenue. Florida Power and Light are en route and Sarasota Police are directing traffic.

Traffic is being diverted at the following locations. From the west (US41) you can use Cocoanut Avenue and from the east (US301) you can use Lemon Avenue. Please avoid the area as best you can.

ABC7 will update this traffic alert.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 crash
Pedestrian fatally injured in single car crash on Tamiami Trail
Police searching for suspect in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
Venice City Council discussing beer and wine ordinance.
Ordinance that would allow beer and wine sales at two waterfront businesses in Venice being discussed
Thunder By The Bay Returns To Sarasota
Thunder by the Bay means motorcycles and music for a good cause
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Latest News

A truck overturned on State Road 70 underneath the I-75 overpass Wednesday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on SR 70 in Manatee County
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
Crash on Manatee Ave at 43rd Street W
First Alert Traffic: Crash cleared on Manatee Avenue at 43rd Street W
A crash on northbound I-75 in Sarasota County
Crash on northbound I-75 in North Port slowing traffic