First Alert Traffic: Power line falls, causing back-up on Fruitville Rd.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A power line has fallen across Fruitville Road in the area of Central Avenue. Florida Power and Light are en route and Sarasota Police are directing traffic.

Traffic is being diverted at the following locations. From the west (US41) you can use Cocoanut Avenue and from the east (US301) you can use Lemon Avenue. Please avoid the area as best you can.

ABC7 will update this traffic alert.

