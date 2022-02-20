Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Venice Fun Ride racks in $74k for local charities

Hundreds of cyclists pedaled this weekend, making this the most successful the Venice Yacht...
Hundreds of cyclists pedaled this weekend, making this the most successful the Venice Yacht Club Foundation has hosted.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Cyclists from all over the Venice area put their sweat to good use this weekend.

The Venice Yacht Club Foundation hosted its fifth annual Venice Fun Ride benefitting charities all over South Sarasota County. By the end of the day, the ride raised $74,000.

The people who came out for the fundraiser were glowing with excitement as they crossed the finish line.

”We’re prideful about it and it’s always good to do it with this community here,” Doug Andrews said. “Really good time. It was windy today, we’re going into the wind if was cold in the morning, but we got through it.”

It’s a momentous achievement for the club.

Organizers say when the ride first started, they had 54 riders who raised about $8,000 together. This year, 251 riders all turned out. Their efforts, along with sponsor support, marked the most successful fun ride in the event’s history.

David Slaman, the Venice Fun Ride co-ride director, said this ride has become the biggest event the club hosts each year. With this year’s event in the books, the ride has raised a total of $210,000.

All that money isn’t going to one charity, but many.

The Venice Yacht Club Foundation works with 26 charities throughout Venice and South Sarasota County. They primarily focus on helping solve problems with homelessness, children’s literacy, veterans’ issues, and hunger.

Slaman said it’s important for people to do what they can to serve the less fortunate, and he hopes to see even more participants join in.

”It gives us a sense of civic pride that we’re helping the community and we’re helping people that just need a hand up,” he said.

The money raised from the ride will be distributed to charities throughout the next six to eight months.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 crash
Pedestrian fatally injured in single car crash on Tamiami Trail
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue closed due to traffic crash in the area
Thunder By The Bay Returns To Sarasota
Thunder by the Bay means motorcycles and music for a good cause
The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and the Sarasota Audubon Society are working...
Plans unveiled to “re-wild” quad parcels next to Celery Fields
Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival
Remote parking, shuttles available for Cortez Fishing Festival

Latest News

Warm Week
A warm week on the Suncoast!
Thunder By The Bay Returns To Sarasota
Thunder by the Bay means motorcycles and music for a good cause
Venice City Council discussing beer and wine ordinance.
Ordinance that would allow beer and wine sales at two waterfront businesses in Venice being discussed
US 41 crash
Pedestrian fatally injured in single car crash on Tamiami Trail