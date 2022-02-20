Venice Fun Ride racks in $74k for local charities

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Cyclists from all over the Venice area put their sweat to good use this weekend.

The Venice Yacht Club Foundation hosted its fifth annual Venice Fun Ride benefitting charities all over South Sarasota County. By the end of the day, the ride raised $74,000.

The people who came out for the fundraiser were glowing with excitement as they crossed the finish line.

”We’re prideful about it and it’s always good to do it with this community here,” Doug Andrews said. “Really good time. It was windy today, we’re going into the wind if was cold in the morning, but we got through it.”

It’s a momentous achievement for the club.

Organizers say when the ride first started, they had 54 riders who raised about $8,000 together. This year, 251 riders all turned out. Their efforts, along with sponsor support, marked the most successful fun ride in the event’s history.

David Slaman, the Venice Fun Ride co-ride director, said this ride has become the biggest event the club hosts each year. With this year’s event in the books, the ride has raised a total of $210,000.

All that money isn’t going to one charity, but many.

The Venice Yacht Club Foundation works with 26 charities throughout Venice and South Sarasota County. They primarily focus on helping solve problems with homelessness, children’s literacy, veterans’ issues, and hunger.

Slaman said it’s important for people to do what they can to serve the less fortunate, and he hopes to see even more participants join in.

”It gives us a sense of civic pride that we’re helping the community and we’re helping people that just need a hand up,” he said.

The money raised from the ride will be distributed to charities throughout the next six to eight months.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.