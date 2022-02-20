Ukrainian community on the Suncoast reacting to situation between the Ukraine and Russia

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents reacting to the escalating situation between the Ukraine and Russia. This after it’s been announced that a Russian attack on the Ukraine is imminent.

There is a huge Ukrainian settlement in North Port. Stores have Ukrainian products side by side with the Russian products. There are also numerous Ukrainian churches. The situation between Russia and the Ukraine is on the minds of a lot of people here on the Suncoast, thousands of miles away.

“I don’t like Putin very much, I think that he’s provoking a war between the Russians and Ukrainians,” said Mike Gabinsky, a Florida resident who was born and raised in the Ukraine. “It’s like the most evil thing he’s ever done because a lot of people will die for no reason, Russians and Ukrainians are basically brothers, we come from the same Slovak stock.”

Many in the local Ukrainian community say they are fearful, while others say nothing is going to happen. They say when Putin is planning an attack, that he would never announce it ahead of time.

