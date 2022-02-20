Thunder by the Bay means motorcycles and music for a good cause

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time again, time for some good food, good music and of course, motorcycles!

It’s the 24th Annual Thunder by the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival. The event concludes on Sunday, and tickets can be purchased for as low as $5.

Proceeds from the festival will go to Suncoast Charities for Children. The three-day event is held at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

For more information on the festival, go to thunderbythebay.org

