SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday around 8 p.m., according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on northbound Tamiami Trail at Collins Rd. Because of the accident, drivers are asked to avoid the area, until it is re-opened,

