Ordinance that would allow beer and wine sales at two waterfront businesses in Venice being discussed

Venice City Council discussing beer and wine ordinance.
Venice City Council discussing beer and wine ordinance.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - An ordinance that would allow the sale of beer and wine at two waterfront businesses in Venice has received first approval from city council.

This ordinance would also legalize consumption of beer and wine at Venice area beaches during daylight hours. Right now the Pilot House Snack Bar at Venice Beach and Jetty jack’s at the South Jetty are not allowed to sell alcohol. This ordinance would change all that. There are some people who are against this ordinance, while many are others are for it.

“If it’s done moderately, couple of beers or a couple of glasses of wine, it’s great because you’re at the beach, you’re hot, you would appreciate it,” said Frank Budzisz, a visitor to Venice Beach. “Rather than sitting around some bar where you’re going to chug it down, sit around and drink all night, I think it would be an excellent idea, nice little income and nothing crazy.”

The city council will have to vote on a second reading of this ordinance at their next meeting. That meeting is taking place at Venice City Hall on Tuesday, February 22nd.

