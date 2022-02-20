A cool morning, then a warm week ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a cool Sunday morning, then the upper 70s are back for the afternoon. And we’re back to near perfect Suncoast weather. Temps will head back toward 80° for Presidents Day Monday, and we stay in the low 80s for the week. We will definitely be the warm spot in the country as a couple of rounds of very cold, arctic air push into the northern states. You can almost hear people making their plans to come to the Suncoast for Spring Break! We are tracking a cold front that could drop south by the end of the month. Right now indications are very little moisture and temps just cooling back to the 70s with that front.

