Weak cold front moves through Saturday A.M.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog again a problem overnight but should clear out around sunrise on Saturday once the front moves through the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies during the morning on Saturday with some clearing later in the day. Look for skies to become partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the low 70s near the beaches and 74 away from the water. Winds will pick up out of the NW at 10-15 mph.

Morning clouds with a slight chance for a shower or two (WWSB)

Get the jackets ready for Saturday night and Sunday morning as temperatures will chill out once again. By 8 p.m. temperatures will be in the low 60s and then bottom out by 7 a.m. around 53 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with winds shifting around to the ENE at 10 mph which will warm things up into the upper 70s, right around 78 degrees for most everyone.

The warming trend will continue on Monday with a high near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies through much of the day. We will see this beautiful weather continue through the work week with highs running some 5-8 degrees above average each day.

For boaters winds will be a bit brisk on Saturday coming in from the NNW at 10-15 knots and seas running 2-3 feet and a moderate chop on the waters. There is a slight chance 20% for a passing shower around sunrise on Saturday with some fog still lingering on the waters through 8 a.m. Better boating weather expected on Sunday with winds out of the NE at 15 knots subsiding to 5-10 knots later in the morning. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet and a moderate chop on the water.

