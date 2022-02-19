Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Robotics team from Sarasota competing this weekend for another state championship

Teens from Sarasota County battling for robotics state championship this weekend in Minneola.
Teens from Sarasota County battling for robotics state championship this weekend in Minneola.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Blackout Robotics team from Sarasota is hopeful their robot will bring them another Vex Robotics Florida High School State Championship on Saturday at Lake Minneola High School in Minneola.

“We’ve been doing this for a very long time, so we’re really confident in our effort,” said Rafael, one of the team members. “We’ve put in a lot of time towards this program and towards this robot in general.”

Rafael, Quinn, Cannon and Armand, seniors at Suncoast Polytech in Sarasota have won more 60 robotic awards since the 7th grade. That includes numerous state titles. They have been working many months designing and constructing their current robot.

“There’s so much work involved, I don’t think any of us would be doing this without having a ton of dedication,” said Cannon, a team member. “So it’s a lot, we all enjoy it very much.”

The living room of one of the team members has served as a preparation area for the big championship. The team says they are also looking for sponsors. They say they are feeling very good about their robot this year.

“I’m very proud of the whole team, it takes an insane amount of dedication and hard work,” said Quinn, a team member. “And after this year, we’re all graduating and going to college to do engineering as a career, so I’m extremely proud of all of us.”

The team has also qualified for the World Championships in Texas in May.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Changing weather comes to the Suncoast
Lines at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
SRQ wants to part ways with security screening company
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue closed due to traffic crash in the area
Fog clearing out by late Saturday morning
Weak cold front moves through Saturday A.M.
Paul Anka talks to ABC7
Paul Anka talks to ABC7
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
DeSantis asks Biden administration to reverse FEMA denial for Charlotte, Lee Counties