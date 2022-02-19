Robotics team from Sarasota competing this weekend for another state championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Blackout Robotics team from Sarasota is hopeful their robot will bring them another Vex Robotics Florida High School State Championship on Saturday at Lake Minneola High School in Minneola.

“We’ve been doing this for a very long time, so we’re really confident in our effort,” said Rafael, one of the team members. “We’ve put in a lot of time towards this program and towards this robot in general.”

Rafael, Quinn, Cannon and Armand, seniors at Suncoast Polytech in Sarasota have won more 60 robotic awards since the 7th grade. That includes numerous state titles. They have been working many months designing and constructing their current robot.

“There’s so much work involved, I don’t think any of us would be doing this without having a ton of dedication,” said Cannon, a team member. “So it’s a lot, we all enjoy it very much.”

The living room of one of the team members has served as a preparation area for the big championship. The team says they are also looking for sponsors. They say they are feeling very good about their robot this year.

“I’m very proud of the whole team, it takes an insane amount of dedication and hard work,” said Quinn, a team member. “And after this year, we’re all graduating and going to college to do engineering as a career, so I’m extremely proud of all of us.”

The team has also qualified for the World Championships in Texas in May.

