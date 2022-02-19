Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Foggy start to a cool Saturday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog is widespread as we start the weekend. But the fog will lift after sunrise and we’re looking at some sunshine late in the day. It’s a cool Saturday, only in the low 70s. Then we’re back to near perfect Suncoast weather. Temps will head back toward 80° for Presidents Day Monday, and we stay in the low 80s for the week. We will definitely be one of the few warm spots in the country as a couple of rounds of very cold, arctic air push into the northern states. This is definitely a great time to live in Florida!

Highs Tuesday
Highs Tuesday(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Lines at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
SRQ wants to part ways with security screening company
A person went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Search halted for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue closed due to traffic crash in the area

Latest News

Teens from Sarasota County battling for robotics state championship this weekend in Minneola.
Robotics team from Sarasota competing this weekend for another state championship
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue closed due to traffic crash in the area
Fog clearing out by late Saturday morning
Weak cold front moves through Saturday A.M.
Paul Anka talks to ABC7
Paul Anka talks to ABC7