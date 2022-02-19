Foggy start to a cool Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog is widespread as we start the weekend. But the fog will lift after sunrise and we’re looking at some sunshine late in the day. It’s a cool Saturday, only in the low 70s. Then we’re back to near perfect Suncoast weather. Temps will head back toward 80° for Presidents Day Monday, and we stay in the low 80s for the week. We will definitely be one of the few warm spots in the country as a couple of rounds of very cold, arctic air push into the northern states. This is definitely a great time to live in Florida!

Highs Tuesday (Station)

