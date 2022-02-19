First Alert Traffic: University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue closed due to traffic crash in the area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that the intersection of University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue is closed due to a traffic crash in the area.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. and there are injuries.

All drivers should avoid the area at this time.

When more information is available we will provide an update.

