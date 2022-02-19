First Alert Traffic: University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue closed due to traffic crash in the area
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that the intersection of University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue is closed due to a traffic crash in the area.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. and there are injuries.
All drivers should avoid the area at this time.
When more information is available we will provide an update.
