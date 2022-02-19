Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Atlanta Braves host World Champions Welcome Weekend event at CoolToday Park in North Port

Atlanta Braves World Champions Welcome Weekend event at CoolToday Park in North Port.
Atlanta Braves World Champions Welcome Weekend event at CoolToday Park in North Port.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite the current Major League Baseball lockout, the World Champion Atlanta Braves welcoming fans to CoolToday Park in North Port this weekend.

The World Champions Welcome Weekend event featuring lots of fun and free activities. That includes bounce houses for the kids and rock climbing, the World Series Trophy and the Clydesdale Horses.

People were focusing on all the fun today at the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, but also talking about the lockout as well.

“It’s a great event, tons of people out, it’s nice to get back out,” said Vic Skidmore, a Venice resident. “I just hope that we’re going to have some spring training this year.”

“We have tickets for the end of March and I’m certainly hoping that we’re going to be able to make the games,” said Joyce Pemberton, an Island Walk resident. “Come on guys, get back to work, get this all figured out so we can have the baseball back.”

“Very excited, I’m glad I’m here to see the trophy,” said Barry Donovan, a longtime Braves fan. “And I took pictures to send back home to my people in New England.”

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can catch the World Champions Welcome Weekend event tomorrow. It’s going on from 11am until 3pm at CoolToday Park in North Port.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Lines at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
SRQ wants to part ways with security screening company
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue closed due to traffic crash in the area
A person went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Search halted for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast

Latest News

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and the Sarasota Audubon Society are working...
Plans unveiled to “re-wild” quad parcels next to Celery Fields
graphic
Cloudy and cool Saturday
Teens from Sarasota County battling for robotics state championship this weekend in Minneola.
Robotics team from Sarasota competing this weekend for another state championship
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue closed due to traffic crash in the area