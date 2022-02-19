Atlanta Braves host World Champions Welcome Weekend event at CoolToday Park in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite the current Major League Baseball lockout, the World Champion Atlanta Braves welcoming fans to CoolToday Park in North Port this weekend.

The World Champions Welcome Weekend event featuring lots of fun and free activities. That includes bounce houses for the kids and rock climbing, the World Series Trophy and the Clydesdale Horses.

People were focusing on all the fun today at the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, but also talking about the lockout as well.

“It’s a great event, tons of people out, it’s nice to get back out,” said Vic Skidmore, a Venice resident. “I just hope that we’re going to have some spring training this year.”

“We have tickets for the end of March and I’m certainly hoping that we’re going to be able to make the games,” said Joyce Pemberton, an Island Walk resident. “Come on guys, get back to work, get this all figured out so we can have the baseball back.”

“Very excited, I’m glad I’m here to see the trophy,” said Barry Donovan, a longtime Braves fan. “And I took pictures to send back home to my people in New England.”

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can catch the World Champions Welcome Weekend event tomorrow. It’s going on from 11am until 3pm at CoolToday Park in North Port.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.