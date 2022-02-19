Advertise With Us
Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.(Los Angeles Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.

The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.

Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.

LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.

On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

