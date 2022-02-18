Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

World Champions Welcome Weekend to be held this weekend at CoolToday Park

(SOURCE: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend kicks off the World Champions Welcome Weekend event at CoolToday Park, the Spring Training Home of the Atlanta Braves.

There will be a two-day celebration including various free activities for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. Saturday and Sunday, followed by a ticketed concert each evening. The activities will take place on the plaza out front as well as inside the stadium, and will include:

  • The World Series trophy on display
  • Budweiser Clydesdale parade and photo opportunity
  • Autographs by Braves legends
  • First look at spring merchandise
  • Wellen Park Fun Zone with competitive speed pitch
  • Kix Country 92.9 Scavenger Hunt
  • City of North Port’s Braves Bash with inflatables and DJ

All concession stands will be open, serving up the best in ballpark fare and craft beer. The Superior Pools Tomahawk Tiki Bar & Grill will also be open, serving drinks only.

The night of Saturday, Feb. 19, the B Street Band will grace the stage with their tribute to Bruce Springsteen. Gates open at 5 p.m. with a showtime of 7p.m. Tickets for B Street Band can be purchased here:

On Sunday, February 20, Nashville to North Port country superstar John Stone will take the stage at 5 p.m. with gates opening two hours prior at 3 p.m. Tickets for John Stone can be purchased here:

Tickets to each concert are $18, or a bundle is available for $30 that includes a general admission ticket to both nights. All concert tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Changing weather comes to the Suncoast
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast
Florida lawmakers are considering cutting millions from 12 school districts, including Sarasota...
Florida House OKs budget that punishes Sarasota school district

Latest News

Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival
Remote parking, shuttles available for Cortez Fishing Festival
28 cats and kittens are now at Cat Depot.
Cat Depot needs donations after getting 28 rescuers from hoarding situation
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Search halted for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom says Florida day care center left daughter locked inside