World Champions Welcome Weekend to be held this weekend at CoolToday Park

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend kicks off the World Champions Welcome Weekend event at CoolToday Park, the Spring Training Home of the Atlanta Braves.

There will be a two-day celebration including various free activities for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. Saturday and Sunday, followed by a ticketed concert each evening. The activities will take place on the plaza out front as well as inside the stadium, and will include:

The World Series trophy on display

Budweiser Clydesdale parade and photo opportunity

Autographs by Braves legends

First look at spring merchandise

Wellen Park Fun Zone with competitive speed pitch

Kix Country 92.9 Scavenger Hunt

City of North Port’s Braves Bash with inflatables and DJ

All concession stands will be open, serving up the best in ballpark fare and craft beer. The Superior Pools Tomahawk Tiki Bar & Grill will also be open, serving drinks only.

The night of Saturday, Feb. 19, the B Street Band will grace the stage with their tribute to Bruce Springsteen. Gates open at 5 p.m. with a showtime of 7p.m. Tickets for B Street Band can be purchased here:

On Sunday, February 20, Nashville to North Port country superstar John Stone will take the stage at 5 p.m. with gates opening two hours prior at 3 p.m. Tickets for John Stone can be purchased here:

Tickets to each concert are $18, or a bundle is available for $30 that includes a general admission ticket to both nights. All concert tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.