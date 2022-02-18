Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Search halted for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico

A person went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a cruise ship passenger who jumped from her balcony into the sea and is missing in the Gulf of Mexico.

An airplane had been conducting search patterns off the coast, but Coast Guard officials said Thursday night that the search had been called off after crews searched more than 2,514 square nautical miles.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge, command duty officer at Sector New Orleans. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

The Coast Guard received a called Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles from Southwest Pass, Louisiana, authorities said.

The woman jumped into the ocean from her balcony while the ship was at sea, said Matt Lupoli, a spokesman for the Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line.

“The ship’s command immediately began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her, as well as her family,” Lupoli said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with our guest’s family,” he added.

The Carnival Valor can carry nearly 3,000 guests and 1,180 crew members, according to its website. The ship arrived at its home port of New Orleans on Thursday morning after a five-day cruise to Mexico, Lupoli said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Changing weather comes to the Suncoast
Florida lawmakers are considering cutting millions from 12 school districts, including Sarasota...
Florida House OKs budget that punishes Sarasota school district
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 18
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 18
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Cooler weather comes to the Suncoast for the weekend
gf
Gone Fishin' - February 17, 2022
jobs
Many jobs available on the Suncoast and many people looking for work