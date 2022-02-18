Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Russia to stage massive nuclear drills amid Ukraine standoff

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the war games on Friday amid Western fears that Moscow...
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the war games on Friday amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine. The ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday’s exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.(Source: Host TV/CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic forces, a stark reminder of the country’s nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday’s exercise, which will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The ministry said it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia’s military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

The war games follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s warning on Thursday that Russia could invade Ukraine within days.

Western fears focus on an estimated 150,000 Russian troops — including about 60% of Russia’s overall ground forces — concentrated near Ukraine’s borders. The Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade.

But Moscow has demanded that the U.S. and its allies keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, not deploy weapons in Ukraine and pull back NATO forces from Eastern Europe.

Washington and its allies bluntly rejected the Russian demands, and Moscow threatened to take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West continued to stonewall.

Russia holds massive drills of its strategic nuclear forces on an annual basis, but the maneuvers planned for Saturday pointedly involve the Black Sea Fleet. The fleet is based on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the tension between Russia and Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Changing weather comes to the Suncoast
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast
Florida lawmakers are considering cutting millions from 12 school districts, including Sarasota...
Florida House OKs budget that punishes Sarasota school district

Latest News

gf
Gone Fishin' - February 17, 2022
jobs
Many jobs available on the Suncoast and many people looking for work
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 17, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - February 17, 2022