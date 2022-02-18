Remote parking, shuttles available for Cortez Fishing Festival

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Remote parking will be available for those attending the annual Cortez Fishing Festival this weekend. The 40th annual festival will kick off Saturday and Manatee County officials are urging you to check out the multiple options for parking and commuting.

There will be a remote parking area in west Bradenton. Remote Park and Ride is available for $3 round trip. Manatee County Area Transportation will also offer a shuttle bus to Cortez from G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. West, Bradenton. Free Park and Ride will be available on Saturday from the Cortez Baptist Church at 4411 100th St. W.

Free parking is available on the FISH preserve for motorcycles.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. both days. Tickets are $5 per person and children under 12 are free.

