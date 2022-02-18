Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mom says Florida day care center left daughter locked inside

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A woman called 911 after finding her 2-year-old daughter crying inside a dark and empty South Florida child care center.

Stephanie Martinez found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up when she arrived Tuesday afternoon to pick up her daughter, news outlets reported.

The girl’s aunt, Samantha Scaramellino, told television stations that Martinez called her when she found the doors locked to see if she had picked up the girl.

That’s when she saw the child peering out a window.

Plantation police and fire rescue crews forced the doors open, let the child out and made sure she was OK.

The day care center closes at 6 p.m. but the mother told news outlets no one had called her to pick up the girl.

KinderCare said in a statement that it takes seriously any concerns about child safety and will be notifying state licensing and child protective services officials of the incident.

“As these investigations take place, we’ll also take immediate steps to ensure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” the statement said, adding that teachers will be retrained on proper child supervision. “They’ll also receive additional training on child care best practices as part of the curriculum we already had planned for all teachers and staff at our centers across the country for Professional Development Day on Monday.”

Plantation police are continuint to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
This is an active situation. We are working to bring you more information.
Kidnapping ends in Ellenton with suspect dead, victim injured
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Changing weather comes to the Suncoast
Florida lawmakers are considering cutting millions from 12 school districts, including Sarasota...
Florida House OKs budget that punishes Sarasota school district
Clydesdales on Main in Lakewood Ranch
Budweiser’s famous Clydesdales to make appearances in the Suncoast

Latest News

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Search halted for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico
Early voting sites selected for March 8 referendum
A person went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Search halted for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 18
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 18