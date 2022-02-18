Many job openings on the Suncoast, job seekers continue to be very picky

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Now hiring signs are still seen all over the Suncoast more than ever. There are also a lot of people looking for work who are being picky.

“Right now it’s a job seekers market, we’re seeing employers offering all kinds of incentives,” said Curt Preisser with CareerSource Suncoast communications. “Paid time off perks that they can offer, remote working perks, all those types of things, just so they can get people through the door for an interview.”

Denise Richman has been out of work for a few weeks. She says she’s hopeful she’ll have a job soon. She would like to land a position as a secretary or something in the medical field.

“I’m a hard worker and I just want to to find the right job,” said Richman. “I want the job where I wake up in the morning and I’m smiling and I’m happy to go to work.”

CareerSource Suncoast says there are many jobs available in many different fields, including the hospitality industry. There are also a ton of county jobs. Manatee County has around 250 job openings, while Sarasota County has more than 100 county job openings.

“Manatee County is on the move and there is so much happening right now,” said Bill Logan, Information Outreach Manager for Manatee County. “And those positions to be part of that forward momentum are all open and available.”

Both Manatee and Sarasota Counties are doing things like outreach and job fairs to lure potential employees. If you are looking for the right job, you can find out more information by clicking onto the CareerSource Suncoast link https://careersourcesuncoast.com/.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.