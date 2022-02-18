Advertise With Us
Florida man gets probation for role in Medicare fraud scheme

(KPTV file image.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to probation for his role in a multimillion dollar Medicare fraud scheme, prosecutors said.

Nathan LaParl, 34, of Boca Raton, Florida, was sentenced this week in Boston’s federal court to three years of probation, the first year of which he will be subject to a curfew, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

He was also ordered to forfeit more than $220,000.

LaParl and an accomplice worked with foreign call centers to contact Medicare patients in the U.S. to ask if they were interested in arm, back, knee and shoulder braces “at little to no cost,” prosecutors said. The call centers collected insurance information from the Medicare patients, which was then sold to a third party who used it to submit more than $109 million in false and fraudulent claims, prosecutors said.

LaParl checked Medicare patients’ insurance eligibility by improperly accessing a tool illegally provided by the owner of a Medicare-enrolled wheelchair and scooter repair company, prosecutors said. In all, he accessed the information of more than 350,000 patients.

LaParl pleaded guilty in January 2021 to receiving kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program and violating patient privacy laws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

