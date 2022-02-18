Advertise With Us
Educators and employees honored by school district leaders in Manatee County

Manatee Employee of Year 2022
Manatee Employee of Year 2022(School District of Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Leaders from the School District of Manatee County are honoring their top educators and employees.

The district named Deelah Jackson, a fourth grade teacher at Samoset Elementary School, as Manatee County’s Educator of the Year at the 2022 Excellence in Education Awards.

Ms. Jackson will now advance to the Florida Department of Education of the Year program.

Kari Keech-Babcock, a guidance secretary at Lakewood Ranch High School, is the Support Employee of the Year.

She will now advance to the Florida School Related Employee of the Year program.

Both women received a five thousand dollar cash prize, as well as some other gifts.

