Early voting sites selected for March 8 referendum

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four early voting sites for the March 8 referendum ballot have been announced by the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.

Early voting will begin Saturday, Feb. 26 and continue through Sunday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:

Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Bldg., 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota, 34237

Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Bldg., Room 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice 34293

Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port, 34287

North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota 34234

There are two questions on the ballot:

The first question asks if the Sarasota County School District should continue the 1 mill per year ad valorem millage. The tax funds help pay for recruiting and retaining teachers, educational programs, textbooks, technology and other resources.

The second question asks to approve a change in the way county commissioners are elected. A “yes” vote will allow voters to vote for any commissioner, regardless on what district they may live in or which district that commissioner would represent. This would reverse a 2018 referendum ballot, when voters approved the current system, that only allows citizens to cast ballots for a single county commissioner from the district in which the voter resides.

Florida law requires voters to present current and valid photo and signature identification prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include the following:

Florida driver license

Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to s.790.06 F.S.

Employee ID issued by any branch, department, or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality

For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

